Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Everton at Goodison Park in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon.
Thomas Tuchel's men will be reunited with former boss Frank Lampard for the first time since his dismissal as he battles to keep Everton in the Premier League.
His successor, Tuchel, has made one change to his starting XI to face the Toffees after a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Thursday.
Here is the all-important team news from Merseyside ahead of the encounter:
Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner
Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku
Everton XI to face Chelsea: Pickford, Coleman, Mykolenko, Holgate, Mina, Delph, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison
Bench: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Dele
