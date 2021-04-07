Confirmed Teams: FC Porto vs Chelsea | Champions League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men face Porto in the first leg of the last-eight tie and will be looking to bounce back at the first attempt following their shock 5-2 defeat on Saturday which ended their 14 game unbeaten start to life under the German.

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the European clash:

FC Porto XI to face Chelsea: Marchesin, Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu, Grujic, Uribe, Otavio, Tecatito, Luis Diaz, Marega

Bench: Ramos, Loum, Anderson, Martinez, Evanilson, Sarr, Nanu, Leite, Joao Mario, Baro, Vieira, Conceicao

Chelsea XI to face FC Porto: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Silva, Emerson, Alonso, Ziyech, Kante, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham

