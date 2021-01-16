NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Confirmed Teams: Fulham vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

The team news is in from west London ahead of Fulham versus Chelsea in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's men make the short trip down the road to face their local city neighbours. 

Here's the all-important team news from Craven Cottage:

----------

Fulham XI to face Chelsea: Areola, Tete, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Dercordova-Reid, Lookman, Cavaleiro

Bench: Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Bryan, Kebano, Onomah, Kamara

----------

Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Abraham

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-aston-villa (12)
Opinions

'Hudson-Odoi deserves a spot' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Fulham

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (5)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Fulham vs Chelsea | Premier League

49456092 (1)
News

Olivier Giroud: Christian Pulisic reminds me of former Chelsea star Eden Hazard

rlc 4
Opinions

Comment: Is there a future at Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

chelsea-v-morecambe-fa-cup-third-round (1)
News

Frank Lampard slams Premier League fixture scheduling ahead of Fulham clash

manchester-city-v-fulham-premier-league
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek still has a long-term future at Chelsea, insists Frank Lampard

fbl-esp-liga-real-madrid-alaves (1)
News

Real Madrid's frustrations growing over former Chelsea star Eden Hazard

tsg-hoffenheim-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga
Transfer News

Chelsea make 'contact' with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano's representatives