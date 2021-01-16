Confirmed Teams: Fulham vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Fulham versus Chelsea in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's men make the short trip down the road to face their local city neighbours.

Here's the all-important team news from Craven Cottage:

----------

Fulham XI to face Chelsea: Areola, Tete, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Dercordova-Reid, Lookman, Cavaleiro

Bench: Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Bryan, Kebano, Onomah, Kamara

----------

Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Abraham

----------

