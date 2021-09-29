September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

sipa_35186496
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

44 seconds ago
sipa_35001712 (1)
News

Emerson Palmieri Backs Chelsea Teammate Jorginho to Win 2021 Ballon d'Or

27 minutes ago
sipa_34927832
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Face Competition for Aurelien Tchouameni Signature

36 minutes ago
sipa_34102528
News

Juventus' Giorgia Chiellini Believes Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho 'Truly Deserves' 2021 Ballon dOr

45 minutes ago
sipa_35001712 (1)
News

Giorgio Chiellini Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Jorginho Ahead of Juventus Clash

2 hours ago
sipa_33969065
News

Leonardo Bonucci Praises 'Complete Striker' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash Against Juventus

4 hours ago
1006869045
News

Report: Rumours Surrounding Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Departure Are 'Not True'

5 hours ago
1006869043
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger's £400,000 Bayern Munich Contract Rumours Rubbished Amid Real Madrid & PSG Interest

6 hours ago
Publish date:

Confirmed Teams: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

Author:

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on matchday two this evening at the Allianz Stadium.

Both sides come into the match having won their first game in Group H, Chelsea beating Zenit 1-0 whislt Juventus thrashed Malmo 3-0.

Here is the confirmed team news from Italy ahead of the clash:

Chelsea XI to face Juventus: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, 

Juventus XI to face Chelsea: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rabiot Bentancur, Locatelli; Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Chiesa

Bench:Pinsoglio, Perin, De Sciglio, Chiellini, McKennie, Kean, Rugani, Kulusevski

More Chelsea vs Juventus Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube