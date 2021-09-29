Confirmed Teams: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on matchday two this evening at the Allianz Stadium.
Both sides come into the match having won their first game in Group H, Chelsea beating Zenit 1-0 whislt Juventus thrashed Malmo 3-0.
Here is the confirmed team news from Italy ahead of the clash:
Chelsea XI to face Juventus: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech
Bench: Kepa,
Juventus XI to face Chelsea: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rabiot Bentancur, Locatelli; Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Chiesa
Bench:Pinsoglio, Perin, De Sciglio, Chiellini, McKennie, Kean, Rugani, Kulusevski
