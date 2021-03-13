Confirmed Teams: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in the early kick off.

The Blues are flying and another three points would put them in a commanding position in the race for European qualification.

Leeds sit 11th under Marcelo Bielsa, and will be looking to push into the top half to crown off a terrific first Premier League season under the Argentinian.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Premier League clash:

Leeds United XI to face Chelsea: Meslier, Ayling(c), Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison, Bamford

Bench: Jenkins, Klich, Berardi, Kiko Casilla, Koch, Poveda-Ocampo, Hélder Costa, Rodrigo, Shackleton

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Giroud

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube