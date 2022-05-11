Confirmed Teams: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Leeds United in Premier League action on Wednesday evening at Elland Road.

Thomas Tuchel comes up against Jesse Marsch's side, who currently sit in the relegation zone going into the match.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways as they face off under the lights.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here is the all important team news ahead of the clash:

Chelsea XI to face Leeds: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech

Leeds XI to face Chelsea: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Phillips, Bate, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James

Bench: Klaesson, Firpo, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klick, Gray, Gelhardt, Greenwood

