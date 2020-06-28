Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

The team news is in from the King Power Stadium, ahead of the quarter-final tie between Leicester City and Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Frank Lampard will look to maintain Chelsea's momentum in another domestic competition, after two successive victories against Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Chelsea are in a rich vein of form winning four of their last five, while Leicester are without a win since the restart, being held to consecutive draws.

Here is the confirmed team news from the East Midlands:

----------

Leicester City XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans; Perez, Barnes, Vardy

Bench: Ward, Morgan, Bennett, Fuchs, Choudhury, Mendy, Gray, Albrighton, Iheanacho

---------

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Caballero, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kante, Gilmour, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud

----------

