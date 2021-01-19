Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium tonight to face Leicester City in a must-win Premier League clash for Frank Lampard's side.

The Blues are in desperate need of another three points after reversing their run of defeats with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham at the weekend.

Meanwhile Leicester are in superb form under Brendan Rodgers and have the opportunity to extend their gap over Chelsea in the Midlands.

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of the important Premier League clash:

Leicester City XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofan, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy

Bench: Ünder, Amartey, Thomas, Ward, Söyüncü, Ricardo Pereira, Iheanacho, Pérez, Choudhury





Chelsea XI to face Leicester: Mendy; James, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Zouma, Ziyech, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Emerson

