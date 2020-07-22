Confirmed Teams: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Merseyside ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

Chelsea will be looking for three vital points to secure their Champions League qualification for the following campaign, and may have the momentum with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool already having being crowned champions; who will be lifting the trophy following the conclusion of the league meeting.

Here is the team news from Anfield ahead of this evening's kick off:

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Bench: Adrian, Lovren, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Mount

Bench: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Pulisic, Abraham





