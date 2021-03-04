Confirmed Teams: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday night at Anfield looking to continue their unbeaten start to life under Thomas Tuchel.

Six wins and three draws have put Chelsea in a good position and back in contention for a Champions League spot as they sit one point clear of Jurgen Klopp's side.

It's sixth versus fifth as the race for Champions League qualification heats up and all eyes will be on Anfield.

Here are the confirmed teams from Merseyside ahead of tonight's clash:

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson; Wijnaldum (c), Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Bench: Adrian, R Williams, N Williams, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Jota, Origi

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud

