August 28, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Anfield.
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel and the Blues make the trip north hoping to continue their 100 per cent start to the league season.

Here is the confirmed team news from Liverpool ahead of the clash:

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliot; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Bench: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

