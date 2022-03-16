Confirmed Teams: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night in France.

Thomas Tuchel's World Champions come into the match on the back of a late 1-0 victory against Newcastle United.

The Blues hold a 2-0 lead going into the second leg of the round of 16 tie.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Here is the all important team news from Stamford Bridge ahead of the encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Lille: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Havertz.

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Chalobah, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale

Lille XI to face Chelsea: Jardim, Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo, Bamba, Andre, Xeka, Gudmundsson, Yilmaz, David

Bench: Grbic, Raux, Ben Arfa, Lihadji, Gomes, Weah, Zhegrova, Onana, Bradaric

