    • November 2, 2021
    Confirmed Teams: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    Chelsea face Malmo at the Eleda Stadium on Tuesday evening in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

    The Blues are looking to pick up three points that will help them en-route to securing qualification for the next round of the tournament.

    Here's all the important team news as Thomas Tuchel has named his starting XI for the tie.

    Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech; Havertz.

    Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Chilwell, James, Sarr, Vale


    Malmo XI to face Chelsea: Malmo XI to face #Chelsea: Dahlin, Rieks, Rakip, Pena, Colak, Ahmedhodzic, Innocent, Nielsen, Brorsson, Berget, Nanasi

    Bench: Ellborg, Diawara, Larsson, Moisander, Lewicki, Olsson, Abubakari, Birmancevic, Nalic, Gwargis, Eile

