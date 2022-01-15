Skip to main content
Confirmed Teams: Man City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's Man City in the early kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts have won 11 straight matches, with Chelsea drawing six of their last 12.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes to his Chelsea starting XI ahead of the top of the table clash.

Chelsea XI to face Man City: Kepa; Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Man City XI to face Chelsea: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Sterling

Bench: Steffen, Mbete, Dias, Wilson-Esbrand, Fernandinho, Lavia, Gundogan, Mcatee, Jesus

