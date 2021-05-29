Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the Estádio do Dragão, with Europe's most elite trophy up for grabs.

The biggest game of the season is here. The last match of the 2020/21 campaign. Thomas Tuchel's side face off against Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side in the all-English final.

Kai Havertz returns to the line-up in place of Christian Pulisic, whilst Ngolo Kante is fit to start, replacing Matteo Kovacic in the starting 11.

Edouard Mendy is fit to start the final, having been substituted at half-time in Chelsea's last league match against Aston Villa.

Tammy Abraham is not included in the match-day squad, appearing to have played his last game for Chelsea.

AbsoluteChelsea understand that Cesar Azpilicueta will be deployed as a right sided centre-half, with Reece James providing width.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here is the confirmed team news from Portugal ahead of the European final:

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Bench: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Emerson, Kovacic, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Giroud.

