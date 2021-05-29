Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Champions League

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the Estádio do Dragão, with Europe's most elite trophy up for grabs.

The biggest game of the season is here. The last match of the 2020/21 campaign. Thomas Tuchel's side face off against Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side in the all-English final.

Kai Havertz returns to the line-up in place of Christian Pulisic, whilst Ngolo Kante is fit to start, replacing Matteo Kovacic in the starting 11.

Edouard Mendy is fit to start the final, having been substituted at half-time in Chelsea's last league match against Aston Villa.

Tammy Abraham is not included in the match-day squad, appearing to have played his last game for Chelsea.

AbsoluteChelsea understand that Cesar Azpilicueta will be deployed as a right sided centre-half, with Reece James providing width.

1002886637

Here is the confirmed team news from Portugal ahead of the European final:

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Bench: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Emerson, Kovacic, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Giroud.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002890897
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Manchester City in Champions League Final

1002886637
Opinions

'Best Possible Lineup' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Man City

Kepa cover
Transfer News

Chelsea Decide Kepa Arrizabalaga Stance Amid Gianluigi Donnarumma Chase

1002886635
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Champions League

Rudi mask
News

Report: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Considered PSG & Tottenham Moves Last Summer

Giroud vs Newcastle
Transfer News

Report: Olivier Giroud Reaches Agreement to Leave Chelsea for AC Milan After Champions League Final

Donna cover
Transfer News

Chelsea Hold Talks With AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma - Goalkeeper to Leave on Free Transfer This Summer

Rom 2
Transfer News

Roman Abramovich Eager to Bring Inter's Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea - Where Forward Admits His Heart Lies