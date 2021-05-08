Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be keen to edge closer to securing Champions League qualification. While City can clinch the Premier League title with a win over the Blues.

Here is the confirmed team news from Manchester ahead of the Premier League clash:

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling (C), Aguero, Jesus

Bench: Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Garcia

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Gilmour, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Emerson, Livramento, Zouma, Jorginho, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

