Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be keen to edge closer to securing Champions League qualification. While City can clinch the Premier League title with a win over the Blues.

Here is the confirmed team news from Manchester ahead of the Premier League clash:

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling (C), Aguero, Jesus

Bench: Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Garcia

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Gilmour, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Emerson, Livramento, Zouma, Jorginho, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33100398 (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester City

sipa_33036966
Opinions

"Mind games" - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester City

sipa_32449812
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_33100816
News

Mount: Tuchel has taken my game to another level since Chelsea appointment

Jorginho contract cover
News

Chelsea set to open contract renewal talks with Jorginho

sipa_32243104
News

Harry Kane: Mason Mount is a 'truly special player'

sipa_33186356 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel makes Tammy Abraham selection hint ahead of Man City clash

sipa_32771329
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Man City: Thomas Tuchel set to ring the changes for 'fresh legs'