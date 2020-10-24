SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Confirmed Teams: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Jevans99

The team news is in from Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea versus Manchester United in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side face Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Blues will be looking to put last weekend's disappointing draw against Southampton behind them.

Here's the all-important team news from Manchester:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Zouma, Silva, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, James; Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud. Abraham

----------

Manchester United XI to face Chelsea: de Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Mata, Fernandes, James; Rashford

Bench: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Matic, Pogba, van de Beek, Cavani, Greenwood

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charly Musonda: What went wrong for Chelsea's forgotten man?

Charly Musonda - a name many Chelsea fans will be familiar with.

finnw34

Opposition View: Manchester United vs Chelsea ft. Stretford Paddock

Chelsea travel to the north west to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening in the Premier League, looking for three vital points after showing signs of improvement in the midweek clash with Sevilla.

Ben Davies

Preview: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to record a winning end to a busy week, and begin to build momentum.

Ben Davies

Jorginho addresses summer transfer links to Arsenal

Jorginho has spoken about speculation linking him with a summer move to Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals challenge in handing Hakim Ziyech minutes to boost match fitness

Frank Lampard has revealed how difficult it has been to integrate injured players returning to the Chelsea side in the middle of a season.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Frank Lampard's influence in Chelsea's interest of Declan Rice

Frank Lampard is the main reason why Chelsea want Declan Rice, a West Ham source has revealed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on 'quality' Man Utd side & opportunity to claim 'very hard-earned' points

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says their match against Manchester United on Saturday evening is a good opportunity to pick up some 'hard-earned' points in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Christian Pulisic & Thiago Silva both fit to start

On Saturday evening, the Blues are travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Jevans99

Frank Lampard expects Chelsea to get better after 'seeing some signs' of side coming together

Frank Lampard says he is seeing signs of his Chelsea side gelling and expects his side to continue to improve ahead of Manchester United clash.

Matt Debono