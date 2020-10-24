Confirmed Teams: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea versus Manchester United in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side face Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Blues will be looking to put last weekend's disappointing draw against Southampton behind them.

Here's the all-important team news from Manchester:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Zouma, Silva, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, James; Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud. Abraham

----------

Manchester United XI to face Chelsea: de Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Mata, Fernandes, James; Rashford

Bench: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Matic, Pogba, van de Beek, Cavani, Greenwood

----------

