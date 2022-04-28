Confirmed Teams: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in Premier League action on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel's men come into the match on the back of a last-minute win against West Ham United, whilst Manchester United fell to defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the weekend.

The Chelsea boss has made several changes to his side to face Ralf Rangnick's men.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Manchester United XI to face Chelsea: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Bench: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Fernandez, Jones, Hannibal, Mata, Garnacho, Shoretire

