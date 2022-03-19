Skip to main content
Confirmed Teams: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday evening at the Riverside Stadium.

Chris Wilder's side beat Tottenham Hotspur in extra-time in the 5th round, while Chelsea came from behind to progress into the last eight with a 3-2 win over Luton Town. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will only be backed by around 700 travelling supporters after the Club were unable to sell the rest of their allocation due to their special operating licence.

Here is the all-important team news from Riverside ahead of the encounter:

Middlesbrough XI to face Chelsea: Lumley, Dijskteel, Fry, McNair, Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor, Connolly, Balogun

Bench: Daniels, Hall, Olusanya, Peltier, Watmore, Bamba, Bola, Coburn, Boyd-Munce

Chelsea XI to face Middlesbrough: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kenedy, Chalobah, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Vale, Werner

