Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

The Blues were in fine form before the international period, winning four of their last five in all competitions and starting to charge up the table.

Steve Bruce's Magpies have had a steady season so far sitting 13th in the table, but always prove a real tough test for the Blues.

(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

Here are the confirmed teams from the North East ahead of the Premier League clash:

Confirmed Teams:

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Bench: Gillespie, Schar, Krafth, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Carroll

Chelsea XI: Mendy; James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Kovacic; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

