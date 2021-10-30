Confirmed Teams: Newcastle vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as Liverpool face Brighton and Manchester City host Crystal Palace meanwhile.

Here's all the important team news from Newcastle for the tie:

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi;

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul

Newcastle XI to face Chelsea: Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Bench: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Shelvey, Lweis, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Gayle

