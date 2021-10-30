Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Confirmed Teams: Newcastle vs Chelsea | Premier League

    Author:

    Chelsea face Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as Liverpool face Brighton and Manchester City host Crystal Palace meanwhile.

    Here's all the important team news from Newcastle for the tie:

    Chelsea XI to face Newcastle: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi; 

    Read More

    Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul

    Newcastle XI to face Chelsea: Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

    Bench:  Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Shelvey, Lweis, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Gayle

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35708031
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Teams: Newcastle vs Chelsea | Premier League

    just now
    sipa_35708031
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hints at Reece James Position Change Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    33 minutes ago
    sipa_35777319
    News

    Chelsea Fans React to Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw

    38 minutes ago
    sipa_32212075
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Lauds Thomas Tuchel for Giving Him 'New Life' at Chelsea

    53 minutes ago
    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    'I'm Excited to go There' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks Ahead of Newcastle United Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35324216 (3)
    Transfer News

    Antonio Rudiger Delivers Fresh Update on Chelsea Future Amid Contract Uncertainty

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (70)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Left Sad After Mateo Kovacic Suffers Hamstring Injury

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32563862
    News

    'I Want To Have At Least One' - Jorginho On Ballon d'Or Nomination

    2 hours ago