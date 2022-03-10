Confirmed Teams: Norwich City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road to face bottom of the league Norwich City in Premier League action on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back of a 4-0 victory over Burnley, with much uncertainty surrounding the club after it was announced that Roman Abramovich was named on the UK governemnt's list of sanctions.

Here is the all-important team news from Burnley ahead of the match.



IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Chelsea XI to face Norwich: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Vale, Ziyech, Lukaku

Norwich XI to face Chelsea: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Williams; Zimmermann, Normann; Sargent, McLean, Lees-Melou; Pukki

Bench: Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Dowell, Rupp, Placheta, Sorensen, Rashica, Rowe

