Confirmed Teams: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Blues are 3-1 down on aggregate after losing to a Karim Benzema hattrick at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes as his side attempt to mount a historic comeback to win a place in the semi-final.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Mount, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Christensen, Jorginho, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Vale

Real Madrid XI to face Chelsea: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Bench: Lunin, Toni Fuidias, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Lucas, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga, Rafa Martin

