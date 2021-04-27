Confirmed Teams: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday evening.

The Blues are in tremendous form under Thomas Tuchel, and will be keen to get a positive result heading into a crucial week with fixtures against Manchester City and the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

Zinedine Zidane's side will know that a good performance in the home leg will be necessary to book their place in the final in May, as they chase another European trophy.

Here is the official team news from Madrid ahead of the huge first leg:

Real Madrid XI to face Chelsea: Courtois, Carvajal Varane, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo, Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos, Benzema, Vinicius

Bench: Lunin, Altube, Hazard, Asensio, Odriozola, Isco, Mariano, Rodrygo, Arribas, Blanco, Miguel

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, James, Emerson, Alonso, Ziyech, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

