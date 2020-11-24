SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Teams: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

Matt Debono

The team news is in from Roazhon Park ahead of Rennes versus Chelsea in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard's side are top of Group E and could qualify for the knockout stages should results go their way. While Rennes are at the foot of the group and will be looking to bag their first win of the group stages.

Here's the all-important team news from France:

Rennes XI to face Chelsea: Gomis, Traoré, Da Silva, Nyamsi, Truffert, Bourigeaud, Nzonzi, Camavinga, Doku, Guirassy, Léa-Siliki 

Chelsea XI to face Rennes: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Werner, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Alonso, James, Kante, Giroud, Ziyech, Havertz

