Confirmed Teams: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday night, looking to continue their bright start to life under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues recorded a superb 1-0 victory over rivals Tottenham midweek, and will be very keen to add another three points to a really promising surge in form so far under the German boss.

Meanwhile Sheffield United have significantly improved in recent fixtures, but will know that they need another big performance to pull of a shock result against the resurgent Chelsea side.

Here are the confirmed teams from South Yorkshire: 

Sheffield United XI to face Chelsea: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Bryan, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe, Burke, McBurnie

Bench: Foderingham, McGoldrick, Sharp, Jagielka, Brewster, Osborn

Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Gilmour, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

