Confirmed Teams: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St Mary's to take on Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon, looking to record another three points under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues will know three points could be vital, with a difficult run of fixtures approaching featuring Liverpool and Manchester United, but will be confident with several vastly improved displays under their belt.

Southampton have struggled in recent weeks, with just one win in their last five matches so desperately need a shock victory on their home turf to revitalise their form.

Here are the confirmed teams from the south coast ahead of the Premier League clash:

Southampton XI to face Chelsea: McCarthy; Djenepo, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bertrand; Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Minamino; Redmond, Ings

Bench: Adams, Stephens, Forster, Chauke, Jankewitz, Ramsay, N'Lundulu, Tella, Ferry

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Emerson, Gilmour, Chilwell, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud

