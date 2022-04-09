Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed Teams: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action.

The Blues come into the match off the back of consecutive defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes to his side to face Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

imago1011002870h (1)

Here is the all important team news from the south coast:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech

Southampton XI to face Chelsea: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Armstrong

Bench: Caballero, Stephens, Valery, Perraud, Diallo, Smallbone, Walcott, Redmond, Tella

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011011018h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reveals How He Let Out Anger After Defeat Against Real Madrid

By Nick Emms47 minutes ago
imago1011110974h
News

Thomas Tuchel Still Believes in Chelsea Record Signing Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011002870h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Wants Jorginho & N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Futures Resolved This Summer

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008319212h
News

Paul Canoville Responds to Criticism of Bruce Buck's Involvement in Chelsea Meeting With Ricketts Family

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008319223h
News

Paul Canoville Has Met With Three of Four Chelsea Bidders as Pagliuca Has 'Not Reached Out'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010620512h
News

Chelsea Outline Plans for Conor Gallagher Role Under Thomas Tuchel Next Season Following Crystal Palace Snub

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010647000h
News

Confirmed: Chelsea to Wear Away Kit Against Southampton in Premier League Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010114114h
News

Todd Boehly's Consortium Take Tour of Cobham as Chelsea Takeover Eyed

By Nick Emms4 hours ago