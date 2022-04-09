Confirmed Teams: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action.

The Blues come into the match off the back of consecutive defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes to his side to face Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here is the all important team news from the south coast:

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante, Loftus-Cheek; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech

Southampton XI to face Chelsea: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Armstrong

Bench: Caballero, Stephens, Valery, Perraud, Diallo, Smallbone, Walcott, Redmond, Tella

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube