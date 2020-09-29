SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Ben Davies

Chelsea travel to north London to take on London rivals Spurs in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

The Blues are looking to continue their run in the competition this campaign after an impressive 6-0 win over Barnsley in the previous round.

While Jose Mourinho's men face a hectic week with four games in seven days and could have to field a weakened side for the cup clash.

Here are the confirmed teams from north London:

----------

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris (C), Alderweireld, Dier, Tanganga, Aurier, Gedson, Ndombele, Sissoko, Reguilon, Bergwijn, Lamela

Bench: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Kane

----------

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Zouma, Tomori, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner, Giroud

Bench:Kepa, James, Emerson, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Abraham

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Comment: How Declan Rice will improve Chelsea as Frank Lampard's pursuit for the midfielder increase

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Declan Rice and are expected to make a move for the 21-year-old.

Reuben Rosso

Stat Attack: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho meet again as Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea ft. Daily Hotspur

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday evening in north London.

Matt Debono

Why Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash with Tottenham Hotspur

Frank Lampard has revealed why Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotpsur in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on Kepa's Chelsea future, criticism and protecting Spaniard

Kepa Arrizabalaga still has a future at Chelsea, says head coach Frank Lampard after the Spaniard was dropped against West Brom.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham: Ben Chilwell set to make first Chelsea start

The Blues are on the road as they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face rivals Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

Jevans99

'I certainly hope he has a big part to play this season' - Lampard on Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard hopes Callum Hudson-Odoi can play a big part in Chelsea's 2020/21 campaign following his impressive performance against West Brom.

Matt Debono

Assumptions on Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea future shouldn't be made, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says nobody should assume anything about Antonio Rudiger's future at the club.

Matt Debono

Edouard Mendy in squad to face Spurs after Lampard praises early signs

Frank Lampard says the early signs are positive regarding Chelsea's new goalkeeper signing Edouard Mendy.

Matt Debono

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in north London on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono