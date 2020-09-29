Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea travel to north London to take on London rivals Spurs in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

The Blues are looking to continue their run in the competition this campaign after an impressive 6-0 win over Barnsley in the previous round.

While Jose Mourinho's men face a hectic week with four games in seven days and could have to field a weakened side for the cup clash.

Here are the confirmed teams from north London:

----------

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris (C), Alderweireld, Dier, Tanganga, Aurier, Gedson, Ndombele, Sissoko, Reguilon, Bergwijn, Lamela

Bench: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Kane

----------

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Zouma, Tomori, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner, Giroud

Bench:Kepa, James, Emerson, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Abraham

----------

