Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from north London ahead of Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's men face Jose Mourinho's side which will be his first taste of a London derby since taking over at Chelsea last week.

Here's the all-important team news from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Vinicius

Bench: Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Bale, Lamela, Hart, Rodon, Tanganga, Lucas Moura

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, James; Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Chilwell, Emerson, Kante, Pulisic, Ziyech, Giroud, Abraham

