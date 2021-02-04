Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League
The team news is in from north London ahead of Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea in the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel's men face Jose Mourinho's side which will be his first taste of a London derby since taking over at Chelsea last week.
Here's the all-important team news from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:
Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Vinicius
Bench: Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Bale, Lamela, Hart, Rodon, Tanganga, Lucas Moura
Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, James; Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner
Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Chilwell, Emerson, Kante, Pulisic, Ziyech, Giroud, Abraham
