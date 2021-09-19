Confirmed Teams: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Thomas Tuchel's side can go five games unbeaten in the league if they avoid defeat on Sunday, and if they win on the road, they will create history - winning six straight league away London derbies.
Here is the confirmed team news from north London ahead of the clash.
Tottenham Hotspur XI to face Chelsea: Lloris, Reguilón, Dier, Romero, Emerson Royal, Ndombele, Højbjerg, Lo Celso, Alli, Son, Kane
Bench: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Skipp, Bryan, Scarlett
Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz
Bench: Bettinelli, Chilwell, James, Chalobah, Kante, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner
More Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Coverage
- The confirmed officials for the London derby in the north of the capital
- How to watch Chelsea's clash against Nuno Espirito Santo's side on Sunday
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube