December 1, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Vicarage Road.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to finish the evening out on top after their lead was reduced to one point following a 1-1 draw on Sunday to Manchester United.

Claudio Ranieri all but conceded defeat to Chelsea in his pre-match press conference, starting the mind games early ahead of the Blues' visit.

Here is the confirmed teams ahead of Wednesday night's clash:

Watford XI to face Chelsea: 

Bench: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Hernandez, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Kucka

Chelsea XI to face Watford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

