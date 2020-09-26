Confirmed Teams: West Brom vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the Hawthorns ahead of the Premier League clash between West Brom and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to secure their second win from three this season following their defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

While the hosts will be keen to pick up their first points in the league since their promotion after losing their opening two matches.

Here's the all-important team news from the Midlands:

West Brom XI to face Chelsea: Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, O'Shea, Townsend, Pereira, Livermore, Saywers, Diangana, Robinson

Bench: Button, Kipre, Field, Harper, Phillips, Edwards, Robson-Kanu

Chelsea XI to face West Brom: Caballero; James, Christensen, Silva, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Havertz; Mount, Abraham, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

