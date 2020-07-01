Confirmed Teams: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from east London ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham in the Premier League.

Chelsea head into the London derby on a run of five successive wins in all competitions and have a 100% start since the season resumed.

While David Moyes will be hoping his side can claim a result on Wednesday evening in their bid for survival.

Here's the all-important team news from the London Stadium:

----------

West Ham XI to face Chelsea: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Bench: Randolph, Johnson, Balbuena, Wilshere, Lewis, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Xande Silva, Ajet

----------

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Barkley; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

Bench: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

