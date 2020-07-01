Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

The team news is in from east London ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham in the Premier League.

Chelsea head into the London derby on a run of five successive wins in all competitions and have a 100% start since the season resumed. 

While David Moyes will be hoping his side can claim a result on Wednesday evening in their bid for survival.

Here's the all-important team news from the London Stadium:

----------

West Ham XI to face Chelsea: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio 

Bench: Randolph, Johnson, Balbuena, Wilshere, Lewis, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Xande Silva, Ajet

----------

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Barkley; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

Bench: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard will continue to rely on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Frank Lampard has emphasised Mason Mount's importance to the side Chelsea side after the midfielder was brought off at half-time in their recent FA Cup win.

Ben Davies

Date and time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United

The date and time for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley next month has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea to wear new 2020/21 home strip against West Ham tonight

Chelsea have confirmed they will debut their new home strip in their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Ben Davies

Chelsea announce new 2020/21 home shirt in partnership with Three

Chelsea have announced their new kit for the 2020/21 season as their partnership with telecommunications company Three commences.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea will travel across London to face West Ham United on Wednesday 1st July will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'poised' to make summer bids for Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are ready to add to their summer collection of new additions as the Blues are set to make moves for Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell once the season finishes.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard breaks silence on Chelsea's reported interest in Angel Gomes and Declan Rice

Frank Lampard has commented on speculation linking duo Angel Gomes and Declan Rice to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea making plans for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner's arrivals

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the club are making plans to accomodate their two new signings - Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, once they arrive.

Matt Debono