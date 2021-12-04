Publish date:
Confirmed Teams: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday's early kick-off.
Thomas Tuchel's men come into the match off the back of a lucky 2-1 victory at Watford in midweek.
David Moyes has challenged his team to keep up their fine form as they face the league leaders.
Here is the confirmed teams ahead of Saturday's early clash:
Read More
West Ham XI to face Chelsea: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio
Bench: Areola, Fornals, Masuaku, Kral, Benrahma, Vlasic, Noble, Ashby, Yarmolenko
Chelsea XI to face West Ham:
Bench:
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube