NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea travel to the Molineux to take on Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Blues need a much improved performance after struggling away at Goodison Park against Everton on the weekend, and have a chance to go top of the table ahead of the other fixtures.

Meanwhile Wolves have slumped in form recently and will be looking for a shock victory to revitalise their own European ambitions.

everton-v-chelsea-premier-league-3

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of Tuesday night's clash:

----------

Wolves XI to face Chelsea: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Marcal, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, Silva, Neto

Bench: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Vitinha, Traore, Kilman, Otasowie

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Havertz; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic, Abraham

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

0_Frank-Lamaprd
News

Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Wolves

everton-v-chelsea-premier-league (12)
Opinions

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Wolves

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-southampton-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

west-ham-united-v-newcastle-united-premier-league
News

West Ham could see return of Michail Antonio against Chelsea

49502443 (1)
News

Kai Havertz: Chelsea squad honoured to play for Frank Lampard

fbl-eng-lcup-chelsea-barnsley (1)
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United considering move for Fikayo Tomori

leicester-city-v-chelsea-premier-league
News

Revealed: How Jose Mourinho was smuggled out of Cobham after Chelsea sacking in December 2015

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (39)
News

Revealed: Olivier Giroud rejected summer move to Bordeaux

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-sevilla
News

Why Thiago Silva's word saw him join Chelsea despite PSG's attempts to keep him