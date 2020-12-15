Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Molineux to take on Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Blues need a much improved performance after struggling away at Goodison Park against Everton on the weekend, and have a chance to go top of the table ahead of the other fixtures.

Meanwhile Wolves have slumped in form recently and will be looking for a shock victory to revitalise their own European ambitions.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Here are the confirmed teams ahead of Tuesday night's clash:

----------

Wolves XI to face Chelsea: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Marcal, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, Silva, Neto

Bench: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Vitinha, Traore, Kilman, Otasowie

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Havertz; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic, Abraham

----------

