Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Molineux.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the west Midlands for their final league clash before Christmas.

The Blues have been below-par in recent weeks, without a clean sheet in their last six, and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home on Thursday night to a depleted Everton side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of Sunday's league encounter:

Wolves XI to face Chelsea: José Sá, Saïss, Coady (c), Kilman, Dendoncker, Hoever, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves, Marçal, Jiménez, Daniel Podence

Bench: Ruddy, Moulden, Cundle, Nélson Semedo, Trincão, Bruno Jordão, Bueno, Traoré

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley

