December 8, 2021
Confirmed Teams: Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night at the Gazprom Arena.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in Russia hoping to clinch top spot in Group H. They need to match or better Juventus' result against Malmo to ensure they head into the last-16 draw as group winners.

Here is the confirmed teams ahead of Wednesday night's clash:

Zenit St Petersburg XI to face Chelsea: Kerzhakov, Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Malcom, Wendel, Kuzyaev, Barrios, Claudinho, Azmoun

Bench: Odoevski, Byazrov, Krugovoi, Mostovoy, Sutormin, Erokhin, Dzyuba, Ozdoev, Kravtsov, Kuznetsov, Khotulev

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, James, Barkley, Saul, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Bettenelli, Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Havertz

