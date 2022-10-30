Skip to main content
Conor Gallagher Accepts Blame for Defeat vs Brighton & Hove Albion

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea suffered their first defeat under Graham Potter on the weekend and Gallagher knows where it all went wrong.

Chelsea were beaten 4-1 on the road at Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday with Kai Havertz's consolation goal one of the only positive takeaways for Graham Potter's side. 

Following an impressive performance and victory against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions league last week, which saw them qualify for the round of 16, it was a disappointing return to the Premier League. 

Conor Gallagher assisted Havertz for his effort and came excruciatingly close to scoring past Robert Sanchez twice but, has admitted that nobody in the line-up played up to their expected standards. 

Conor Gallagher chasing Adam Lallana

"It’s a tough one to take. At the end of the day, we were not good enough individually or as a team. It seemed like they wanted it a bit more than us. We have to look at ourselves," Gallagher told the official Chelsea website. 

"We’re to blame and we are gutted, very disappointed in ourselves as a team as we know we’re so much more professional than that. Credit to Brighton, they were very good. They’re a top team, their fans were up for it.

"We’re at fault. We need to look at the mistakes, learn from them, dust ourselves off and go again."

Leandro Trossard Brighton

Chelsea are next in action against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday in the Champions League, with just four matches remaining until the start of the Qatar World Cup next month. 

