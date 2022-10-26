Conor Gallagher On Why The Chelsea Team Love Working For Graham Potter
Chelsea secured top spot of Group E in the UEFA Champions League and their position in the Round of 16 last night, after a hard-fought 2-1 win in Austria against RB Salzburg.
Two wonder goals from Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz secured all three points despite an equally well-worked goal from Junior Adamu in response.
Conor Gallagher played close to an entire 90 minutes at the Red Bull Arena and was hailed for his strong performance in a very tough match, and the young midfielder has explained why the team's good form under Graham Potter continues.
"Everyone has loved working with him [Potter] so far," he told Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella.
"Yes, it is different, with different formations to suit the game. Everyone is working their hardest for him and the club. I think people can see that with the results and performances.
Read More
"We’re happy to qualify and keep the good run of form going."
The triumph last night means Potter's reign at Chelsea remains unmarred with a promising record of six victories and three draws in nine games across all competitions.
The Blues are next in action on Saturday, as they jump back on the road to face Potter's old team, Brighton and Hove Albion, in the Premier League.
The new head coach can match Thomas Tuchel's first 10 fixtures in charge back in 2021, with a seventh win on the weekend.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa
- Chelsea Defender Reece James Doubt For World Cup Despite Injury Boost
- Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
- Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Be A Target For AC Milan In January
- Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Was Close To Joining Napoli This Summer
- Report: Premier League Set To Stage A Pre-Season Tournament In The USA
- Report: Thiago Silva's Wife Confirms Plans To Stay At Chelsea
- Report: Romelu Lukaku Will Not Return To Chelsea In January