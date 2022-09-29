Skip to main content
Conor Gallagher Talks On His Return To Crystal Palace This Saturday

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Chelsea midfielder spent a very successful loan spell at Palace last season.

Chelsea return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel away to Crystal Palace for Graham Potter's first domestic game in charge, and Conor Gallagher is more than geared up for the London derby. 

After spending the 2021/22 season on loan at Selhurst Park, the 22-year-old is excited for his return to the place that made him who he is at Stamford Bridge today. 

"Yeah [it's] massive. I think everyone can see how much I enjoyed it. I loved playing there and the fans took me in brilliantly and I'm very thankful for it," he told Chelsea FC.

"I developed a lot as a footballer and as a person as well so I've only got good words to say about the club." 

The Blues are searching for their opening win under new management, following their 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg in the Champions League, but Gallagher knows it is no easy task. 

"It's a brilliant stadium, the fans are class and I'm excited to go back for sure. It's going to be a really difficult game. Crystal Palace are always good at home so it's gonna be a tough game.

"We've go to be ready or it." 

The midfielder made 34 appearances for the Eagles last season so if anybody knows what they can expect when visiting the South Londoners, it will be him.  

