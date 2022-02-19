Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech's Nets Last Gasp Winner For Blues

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park with a late goal from Hakim Ziyech.

It was a fairly neck and neck tie in south London, with neither side able to create too many clear cut chances.

Ziyech thought he initially broke the deadlock with around 20 minutes to go but his goal was ruled out for offside, only for him to score with just minutes remaining and secure the three points.

Chelsea revealed that both Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi would be absent from the match, with Malang Sarr and Christian Pulisic both coming in.

It looked as though the Blues opted for a four at the back, with Pulisic operating through the middle.

They enjoyed the majority of the possession in the opening few minutes, trying to find their feet in the game.

However Palace had the first real chance as Michael Olise's shot went just wide of the post.

Chelsea soon had an attempt of their own as Ziyech found Pulisic at the back post, but the American couldn't find the target.

Antonio Rudiger very nearly scored an absolute screamer from range that forced Vicente Guaita into a strong save.

Sarr and Andreas Christensen were playing at left and right-back for the Blues as they dealt with their absences.

N'Golo Kante, who was played through by Sarr, saw his close range effort saved by Guaita.

The tempo of the game slowed down a little and Palace had a free-kick in the right, but it went out for a goal kick.

As the first half approached its final few minutes, the hosts continued to enjoy their spell of possession.

Wilfried Zaha then had a great opportunity to open the scoring but he was unable to convert the chance just before half time.

Only one change was made between the two sides at the start of the second half, with Jack Butland replacing Guaita in goal for Palace.

The hosts were on top from kick off, with Chelsea struggling as Jeffrey Schlupp fired over the bar almost ten minutes in.

Thomas Tuchel's side were then awarded a left sided free kick close to the hour mark, but Ziyech hit the wall.

Sarr was booked for his foul on Cheikhou Kouyate, who was breaking for Palace.

Very little else happened as the match progressed, with both sides unable to create many clear cut chances.

Chelsea then made a triple change with Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all coming on for Sarr, Jorginho and Kante.

They then thought they took the lead, but Ziyech's goal was ruled out for offside after he tapped in Romelu Lukaku's rebounded shot.

Kai Havertz soon saw his header from a Christensen cross go over the bar as they entered the final ten minutes of the game.

As the game approached stalemate, Ziyech finally got onto the scoresheet for Chelsea in the 89th minute! Alonso's cross towards the back post was met by the Moroccan, who then volleyed it in between Butland's legs.

Palace attempted to equalise in the final stages but were unable to do so, and Chelsea eventually sealed the victory.

