Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea: Havertz and Pulisic shine as Blues see off Eagles

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

Chelsea had a first half onslaught in south London. Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic put the Blues two ahead in the opening 10 minutes, before Kurt Zouma powered a third in past Vicente Guaita in the 30th minute with a superb header.

Christian Benteke pulled one back for the Eagles in the 62nd minute as he steered a header into the bottom corner.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Pulisic grabbed his second and Chelsea's fourth 12 minutes from time at the back to ensure the Blues took all three points back to west London.

Chelsea started quickly out of the blocks in south London, moving the ball quickly and looking to create. Eight minutes in and are a couple of intricate passes, Kai Havertz wrapped an effort into the bottom corner past Vicente Guaita to put Chelsea ahead early on.

After just taking the lead, two minutes later and Chelsea got their second. Havertz turned provider cutting it back to Christian Pulisic who rifled it past Guaita at the near post to put Chelsea two nil up.

Havertz finding the bottom corner to give Chelsea the lead. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was Havertz's evening in south London. Confidence was oozing from the German after his early goal and assist. He nearly had a second in the 22nd minute when he latched onto an aerial ball and beautifully lifted it over Patrick van Aanholt to open up a shooting chance, but Guaita got down well to keep the score at two nil

Chelsea's dominance continued and on the half hour mark they looked to have finished the game off. Mason Mount drifted in a free-kick into the bottom and Kurt Zouma rose highest to steer his header into the back of the net. It was the first time time Chelsea have scored three goals in a game under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea were extremely clinical as they converted their dominance into goals at Selhurst Park. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mount nearly added to his assist three minutes later as he found space in the box but his low effort was well saved by Guaita. Moments later Antonio Rudiger had a header cleared off the line. Chelsea dominant, and there was no signs of them stopping at three.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was brought back into the team and he wanted to get involved in the goal scoring, but he could only fire an effort well over the crossbar two minutes before the half-time break.

It was a first half of real quality from Chelsea. They started quickly and punished the hosts early on and continued to add more. In the process, they didn't allow Palace to get one shot at goal in the opening 45.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea started the second half quickly and Ben Chilwell chopped inside and slashed an effort on his right foot wide. Mount was open in the box, who would've had a great chance of adding another had the defender played it across to the 22-year-old.

Tuchel's side showed signs of sloppiness early on in the second half whilst sitting on their three goal lead, as Palace looked for a way back into the game.

In the 58th minute, Hudson-Odoi had space dow the right and volleyed it across the box but Chilwell could only blaze over.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel made his first change in the 61st minute bringing Jorginho off, who had one of his best games in a Chelsea shirt, for N'Golo Kante for some fresh legs.

But a minute later Christian Benteke pulled one back for the hosts, denying Chelsea of a clean sheet. Jeffrey Schlupp fired a cross in and Benteke got ahead of Chilwell and headed past Edouard Mendy into the bottom corner.

Havertz had a chance to grab his second when he was fed in by Pulisic, but the German opted to shoot from the edge of the area instead of taking it into the box, and his effort was well saved by Guaita. He had a lot more time on his hands but he opted to shoot first time. It was a big chance missed for the Blues to kill the game off.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Hudson-Odoi was the next to be taken off as Tuchel looked to hold onto their advantage in south London. Reece James came on with 14 minutes left.

Two minutes on the field and James had an assist as Chelsea killed the game off. He whipped a ball to the back post and Pulisic was there to smash home their fourth and his second of the evening.

Hakim Ziyech came in for the final eight minutes in Chelsea's final change replacing Mateo Kovacic.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Chelsea held on for the three points in south London. A convincing win with the only disappointment coming out of it will be not keeping a clean sheet.

But the Blues are back to winning ways in the league and now they head to Seville to finish off the job against FC Porto to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

