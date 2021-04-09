NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Selhurst Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after they suffered their first defeat under the German against West Brom last weekend in a shock 5-2 loss at Stamford Bridge. They will be buoyed with confidence after a 2-0 win in midweek in the Champions League quarter-finals against FC Porto. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Crystal Palace versus Chelsea on Saturday 10 April:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC Sports.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Full list of officials here.

