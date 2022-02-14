Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira's men were held to a goalless draw against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, which sees the Eagles placed in 13th and without a win in their last five league games.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have just become World Champions after claiming a 2-1 win after extra-time against Palmeiras on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to clinch the Club World Cup, completing the set for the Blues who have now won every trophy possible.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Crystal Palace versus Chelsea on Saturday 19 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.

