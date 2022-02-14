Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira's men were held to a goalless draw against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, which sees the Eagles placed in 13th and without a win in their last five league games.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have just become World Champions after claiming a 2-1 win after extra-time against Palmeiras on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to clinch the Club World Cup, completing the set for the Blues who have now won every trophy possible.

imago1009797506h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Crystal Palace versus Chelsea on Saturday 19 February:

------

Kick-off time 

United Kingdom

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America 

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009655589h
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

36 seconds ago
imago1009716097h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

30 minutes ago
imago1009784351h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Need to Use Club World Cup Triumph as Motivation to Kick on in Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1009039317h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Convinced' They 'Will Not Fail' to Sign Jules Kounde

1 hour ago
imago1009114734h
News

Antonio Rudiger Admits Desire to Win Premier League Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

2 hours ago
imago1009394911h
News

Antonio Rudiger Delighted to Make Chelsea History With Club World Cup Triumph

2 hours ago
imago1009369837h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Consider Shock Move for Brighton's Aaron Webster

3 hours ago
imago1009394911h
News

Antonio Rudiger Urges Chelsea to Make Decision on His Future & Hints at Stay

3 hours ago