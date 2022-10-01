Skip to main content
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Leaked Starting Line-Up

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Leaked Starting Line-Up

The Chelsea line-up has been leaked for the game against Crystal Palace.

Graham Potter's first Premier League line-up for Chelsea is not a back three, much to the surprise of many Chelsea fans and even many neutral fans. The ex-Brighton manager has dropped Kalidou Koulibaly, and went with a back four for his first game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets his first start for Chelsea, and his first appearance in the Premier League since he left Arsenal for Barcelona. The Gambian striker will be hoping he can get off to a flying start against Patrick Vieira side.

No Armando Broja in the starting line-up, and also no Cesar Azpilicueta.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter has named a back four for his first line-up.

Leaked starting line-up:

Kepa, James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang.

Chelsea have named a back four, with Kalidou Koulibaly not part of Potter's plans for this game.  It is a strong line-up for Potter, but fans will be wondering if this is what he plans to do going forward in terms of a formation, or he is waiting until Marc Cucurella (ill), returns to his squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts for Chelsea.

Armando Broja misses out again, and will have to prove himself off the bench if he wants to become part of Graham Potter's plans for the starting line-up.

Mason Mount hit form for England midweek with a goal against Germany, and will be hoping he can do the same today. Chelsea have a good record at Selhurst Park, and have to extend that today if they want to get their season back on track.

