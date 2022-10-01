Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Leaked Starting Line-Up
Graham Potter's first Premier League line-up for Chelsea is not a back three, much to the surprise of many Chelsea fans and even many neutral fans. The ex-Brighton manager has dropped Kalidou Koulibaly, and went with a back four for his first game.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets his first start for Chelsea, and his first appearance in the Premier League since he left Arsenal for Barcelona. The Gambian striker will be hoping he can get off to a flying start against Patrick Vieira side.
No Armando Broja in the starting line-up, and also no Cesar Azpilicueta.
Leaked starting line-up:
Kepa, James, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang.
Read More
Chelsea have named a back four, with Kalidou Koulibaly not part of Potter's plans for this game. It is a strong line-up for Potter, but fans will be wondering if this is what he plans to do going forward in terms of a formation, or he is waiting until Marc Cucurella (ill), returns to his squad.
Armando Broja misses out again, and will have to prove himself off the bench if he wants to become part of Graham Potter's plans for the starting line-up.
Mason Mount hit form for England midweek with a goal against Germany, and will be hoping he can do the same today. Chelsea have a good record at Selhurst Park, and have to extend that today if they want to get their season back on track.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
- Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January
- Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villareal's Alex Baena
- Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge
- Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
- Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry at Chelsea
- Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training