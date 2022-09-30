Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Where To Watch & Team News
Chelsea return to Premier League action tomorrow against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Blue's won their last game out against West Ham United i the league under Thomas Tuchel, and will be hoping for a winning start under Graham Potter.
Chelsea are unbeaten since October 2017 against Palace who currently sit 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone. It's a game Chelsea feel they should win, and try to kick start their season again after a turbulent beginning.
We here at Chelsea Transfer Room have all the information regarding the game.
Where to watch:
Due to the 3pm blackout in the UK, the game will only be available to listen to on TalkSport Radio 2 on a live commentary basis. No games are live in the United Kingdom at 3pm on television due to an agreement.
In the United States, the game is available to watch on Universo Now, Universo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and SiriusXM Fc. The game is live from 6am (PST) and 8am (CST).
Team News:
N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are back in training for Chelsea, with the pair likely to be fit enough to at least play a part tomorrow. Kante has been out since the draw against Tottenham Hotspur with a hamstring injury, and Mendy since the West Ham win in Thomas Tuchel's last game.
Palace are expected to be without Jack Butland (wrist), James Tomkins (muscle), James McArthur (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (foot).
