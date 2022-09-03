Skip to main content

David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision

David Moyes has come out and criticised Andy Madley and his VAR staff after Maxwel Cornet's goal was disallowed against Chelsea.

Today's game against West Ham United has been full of controversies, the main one being Maxwel Cornet's last-minute disallowed goal.

Most football fans have come to an agreeance that it was not a foul and Edouard Mendy made the most out of the situation.

They're not the only ones who think it was the wrong decision too, with West Ham's manager David Moyes calling the decision 'ridiculously bad'.

David Moyes Andy Madley

Speaking in his press conference after the Chelsea loss, via Miguel Delaney, Moyes also claimed that Mendy 'faked' his injury to get the goal disallowed.

"Well have you seen it?! The goalkeeper comes out and fumbles... then acts as if it's a shoulder injury! I thought 'there's no way he's overturning this'... it was a ridiculously bad decision.

"Jarrod [Bowen] says he hasn't touched the goalkeeper at all. If anything, it might be a slight trailing foot, but the goalkeeper has already dropped the ball. He's faked a shoulder injury. It didn't affect him last 15 minutes.

"The goalkeeper tried to fake an injury on our first goal as well. So he's done the same on the second goal."

Even though Moyes is pretty much spot on with what he said, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was fined by the FA in the coming days for his comments.

