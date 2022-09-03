Declan Rice Shares His Frustrations With VAR

On Saturday, West Ham looked to have snatched a vital point at the death through Maxwel Cornet, only to see his late equalizer chalked off by VAR for a foul on Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jarrod Bowen was judged to have caught the Senegalese keeper when they both went for a loose ball and referee Andy Madley disallowed the goal with help from VAR.

The Hammers felt hard done by VAR and captain Declan Rice voiced his astonishment at the decision on Twitter following the match.

Continuing on, Rice later tweeted that he 'cannot see' how VAR and Madley concluded that the incident was worthy of a review and subsequently enough to disallow the goal.

Additionally, West Ham manager David Moyes was vehement in his criticism of the decision, labeling it as 'ridiculously bad'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Following the defeat, the Hammers currently find themselves 18th on the table, with only 4 points from 6 matches to start the campaign. This coupled with the VAR decision is likely the reason for this very public show of displeasure.

These two can certainly expect a fine coming their way in the coming days for these sorts of comments.

