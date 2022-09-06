Skip to main content

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea | Player Ratings

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League group stage game.
Kepa - 6

Conceded the goal early on but produced a world-class save to keep the score at 1-0 midway through the first half. Apart from that, he didn't have much to do.

James - 6

Is the only player that can have his head held remotely high after that performance. But in some good crosses throughout the game which nobody got themselves on the end of and hit the post late on with a rare Chelsea shot from outside the box.

Azpilicueta - 3

Looked very shaky throughout the first half and was axed at half time.

Fofana - 5.5

Was outpaced by Orsic for the goal but on the whole, was pretty sound at the back

Koulibaly - 4

Picked up a booking and nearly got himself sent off with a few fouls in the second half. Not one of the defender's best games.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Bruno Petkovic

Koulibaly clears the ball

Chilwell - 4.5

Neither here nor there for Chilwell in this game. Still doesn't look entirely match fit but his time will come.

Kovacic - 5.5

Was lively before Orsic's goal and tried to keep the team moving throughout the game but he couldn't produce any moments of attacking quality.

Mount - 3

One of Mount's poorest games in a Chelsea shirt. The booking he picked up in the second half was probably the only thing Chelsea fans will remember him doing in this match.

Sterling - 4

Anonymous throughout and was hooked in the second half for Pulisic. A really disappointing performance.

Havertz - 3

Couldn't capitalise on his goal at the weekend, not the best performance once again from the German.

Kai Havertz

Havertz on the run

Aubameyang - 3.5

Had two great chances early on in the match but decided to square it across goal both times. After that, he lost his way and was substituted for Broja in the second half.

Substitutes

Broja - 6

Came on and looked lively, making runs in behind and getting a few decent shots away. Needs to start against Fulham.

Ziyech - 0.5

The less said about him the better. Poor crossing and put two decently positioned free kicks into the wall. Also caught the ball while it was still in play.

Jorginho - 4

Tried to affect the game from deep but to no avail. Lost the ball a couple of times allowing Zagreb to break, but thankfully nothing came of the attacks.

Cucurella - 4.5

Replaced Chilwell in the second half but struggled to make his mark on the game.

